WIGGINS ERNEST 'ERNIE'
Late of North Lambton
Aged 97 Years
Dearly beloved husband of Sylvia (dec). Much loved father and father-in-law of Sandra (dec), Cris and Brenda, Brett and Candy. Loving Poppa of Greg and Michelle, Kira and David, Lora and Sam, Dean and Emma, and Adam: Macsen, Alec, Charlotte and Ruben. Loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle of the Wiggins and Carroll families and good friend to many.
Due to the current health restrictions, a private funeral was held.
Loved and cherished
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 9, 2020