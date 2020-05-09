Home
ERNEST WIGGINS

ERNEST WIGGINS Notice
WIGGINS ERNEST 'ERNIE'

Late of North Lambton

Aged 97 Years



Dearly beloved husband of Sylvia (dec). Much loved father and father-in-law of Sandra (dec), Cris and Brenda, Brett and Candy. Loving Poppa of Greg and Michelle, Kira and David, Lora and Sam, Dean and Emma, and Adam: Macsen, Alec, Charlotte and Ruben. Loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle of the Wiggins and Carroll families and good friend to many.



Due to the current health restrictions, a private funeral was held.



Loved and cherished



Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 9, 2020
