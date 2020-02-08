|
|
CALLAND Ernest Robert "Ernie" 4.12.1929 - 4.02.2020
Late of Gateshead
Dearly loved husband of Joyce (dec.). Loving father and father in law of Dianne and Richard, and Jon (dec.). Treasured GrandPop. Loved brother of all his siblings and their families.
Aged 90 years
Ernie's family and friends are warmly invited to attend his Farewell in the North Chapel of Newcastle Memorial Park, 176 Anderson Drive, Beresfield this Monday 10th February, 2020 commencing at 10:00 am.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 8, 2020