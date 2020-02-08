Home
Services
David Lloyd Funerals - Beresfield
1-5 Milton Street
Beresfield, New South Wales 2322
(02) 4966 5277
Service
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
North Chapel of Newcastle Memorial Park
176 Anderson Drive
Beresfield
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ernest CALLAND
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ernest Robert "Ernie" CALLAND


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Ernest Robert "Ernie" CALLAND Notice
CALLAND Ernest Robert "Ernie" 4.12.1929 - 4.02.2020



Late of Gateshead



Dearly loved husband of Joyce (dec.). Loving father and father in law of Dianne and Richard, and Jon (dec.). Treasured GrandPop. Loved brother of all his siblings and their families.



Aged 90 years



Ernie's family and friends are warmly invited to attend his Farewell in the North Chapel of Newcastle Memorial Park, 176 Anderson Drive, Beresfield this Monday 10th February, 2020 commencing at 10:00 am.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ernest's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
- ADVERTISEMENT -