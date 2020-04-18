|
|
HICKMAN Eric William Passed away
peacefully
10th April 2020
Aged 92 years
Late of
Summitcare Aged Care
Wallsend
Formerly of
Tea Gardens and
Beacon Hill
Beloved husband of Doreen (dec). Loving father of Deborah and Tony and father-in-law of Chris. Dearly loved grandfather of Angus and Seth. Much loved uncle of Leesa and Jason and their sons Iszak and Ethan, and Trina and her children Kimberley and Ryan.
In accordance with Eric's wishes a private cremation was held on Thursday 16th April 2020.
A memorial service will be held at a date to be advised.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 18, 2020