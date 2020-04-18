Home
Eric William HICKMAN


1927 - 2020
Eric William HICKMAN Notice
HICKMAN Eric William Passed away

peacefully

10th April 2020

Aged 92 years



Late of

Summitcare Aged Care

Wallsend

Formerly of

Tea Gardens and

Beacon Hill



Beloved husband of Doreen (dec). Loving father of Deborah and Tony and father-in-law of Chris. Dearly loved grandfather of Angus and Seth. Much loved uncle of Leesa and Jason and their sons Iszak and Ethan, and Trina and her children Kimberley and Ryan.



In accordance with Eric's wishes a private cremation was held on Thursday 16th April 2020.



A memorial service will be held at a date to be advised.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 18, 2020
