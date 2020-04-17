Home
Eric Kevin SCHULTZ


1935 - 2020
Eric Kevin SCHULTZ Notice
SCHULTZ Eric Kevin Late of Stroud Road.

Taken suddenly on 8th April 2020.

Aged 84 years

Much loved husband of Valerie. Loving father and father in-law to Glenn & Trudy, Ruth & Mark. Proud and loving Pop of Dylan, Georgia, Hayden, Paula, Harrison, Jacob & Alicia. Cherished brother to Ian. Loved Uncle to Leanne, Dallas and their families. A private family service will be held at St Pauls Anglican Church, Gloucester prior to burial in the Gloucester Lawn Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a later date for all those wishing to celebrate the life of Eric.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 17, 2020
