SCHULTZ Eric Kevin Late of Stroud Road.
Taken suddenly on 8th April 2020.
Aged 84 years
Much loved husband of Valerie. Loving father and father in-law to Glenn & Trudy, Ruth & Mark. Proud and loving Pop of Dylan, Georgia, Hayden, Paula, Harrison, Jacob & Alicia. Cherished brother to Ian. Loved Uncle to Leanne, Dallas and their families. A private family service will be held at St Pauls Anglican Church, Gloucester prior to burial in the Gloucester Lawn Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a later date for all those wishing to celebrate the life of Eric.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 17, 2020