THOMPSON (Nee Hopes) Emily May 12.2.1923 - 23.4.2020 Aged 97 Years Late of Cessnock Beloved wife of George (dec'd). Loving mother to Barbara and Toni (dec'd). Cherished grandmother, great grandmother, great great grandmother, sister, aunt and friend to all that knew her. "You were much loved and will be dearly missed" Friends and family of Emily are respectfully advised her private cremation has taken place. C.R.SMYTH & SON Independent & Family Owned Since 1925 4990 1425 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 29, 2020