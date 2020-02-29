|
|
GIBBONS ELVIRA EDNA
(nee Charnock)
'Edna'
26/5/33-22/02/20
Late of Raymond Terrace
formally of East Maitland and Greta
Dearly loved wife of John (dec), devoted mother and mother in law of Pamela and Trevor, Lynette and Rodney, Tony and Carol. Cherished Nan and Great Nanna of Adrian and Nerissa, Nathan and Miriam, Amy-Renee; Jacqueline and Adam; Sophie, Jack, Brady and their families- Joshua, Hayden, Nicholas, Matilda and Harriet.
Much loved sister and sister in law of the Gibbons and Charnock families- Perc (Bill) and Brenda; Norm (dec) and Joy; Len and Jacqueline (both dec); John and Joanne. Loving aunt and great aunt of their families. Dear friend of Norma and Robyn.
Relatives and friends are respectfully advised that Edna's funeral service has been conducted privately in accordance with her expressed wishes.
'Now at peace in God's loving hands'
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 29, 2020