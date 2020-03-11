|
|
KEMP (Nee: Chalmers) Elvie Grace Late of Hawkins Masonic Village
Formerly of West Wallsend
Passed peacefully
8th March 2020
Aged 95 Years
Dearly loved wife of The Late Raymond Kemp (Kempy). Much loved mother of Narelle, Mother-in-law of Clive and Aunt of Sandra Hillard.
The family and friends of Elvie are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of Her Life to be held in The Chapel, Harris Street, Wallsend this Friday 13th March 2020 service commencing 9.30am.
'In God's Care'
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 11, 2020