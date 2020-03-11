Home
Services
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
9:30 AM
The Chapel
Harris Street
Wallsend
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elvie KEMP
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elvie Grace KEMP

Add a Memory
Elvie Grace KEMP Notice
KEMP (Nee: Chalmers) Elvie Grace Late of Hawkins Masonic Village

Formerly of West Wallsend

Passed peacefully

8th March 2020

Aged 95 Years



Dearly loved wife of The Late Raymond Kemp (Kempy). Much loved mother of Narelle, Mother-in-law of Clive and Aunt of Sandra Hillard.



The family and friends of Elvie are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of Her Life to be held in The Chapel, Harris Street, Wallsend this Friday 13th March 2020 service commencing 9.30am.



'In God's Care'



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elvie's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -