Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Elsie Violet MANSINI

Elsie Violet MANSINI Notice
MANSINI Elsie Violet Late of

Whiddon Group

Belmont

Formerly of

Charlestown

Passed away

peacefully

17th January, 2020

Aged 97 Years



Dearly loved wife of Jack (dec'd). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Marie and Donald (dec'd), Raymond (dec'd), Wendy and Gordon, Helen and Philip. Loving Mum-Mum of their children and grandchildren. Loving sister, sister-in-law and auntie to many in the Mansini and Durham families.



Relatives and friends are advised that Elsie's funeral will take place in The Chapel 444 Pacific Hwy., Belmont, this Friday 24th January, 2020. Service commencing at 12:30pm.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Jan. 18, 2020
