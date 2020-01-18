|
|
MANSINI Elsie Violet Late of
Whiddon Group
Belmont
Formerly of
Charlestown
Passed away
peacefully
17th January, 2020
Aged 97 Years
Dearly loved wife of Jack (dec'd). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Marie and Donald (dec'd), Raymond (dec'd), Wendy and Gordon, Helen and Philip. Loving Mum-Mum of their children and grandchildren. Loving sister, sister-in-law and auntie to many in the Mansini and Durham families.
Relatives and friends are advised that Elsie's funeral will take place in The Chapel 444 Pacific Hwy., Belmont, this Friday 24th January, 2020. Service commencing at 12:30pm.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Jan. 18, 2020