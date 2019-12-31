Home
REED ELSIE Aged 95 years Of Green Hills Lodge and East Maitland Dearly loved sister of Doss, Alice, Mary, Marj and Nell (all Dec), friend of Fred (Dec), aunt of Dell, Beth, Allan, Barry (Dec), Bill, Dan, Sandra, Jenny, Felton, Don and Noel and their Families and great aunt of Danny, Scott, Lisa, Nell and many more and good friend of many. Elsie's Family invite you to attend her Funeral Service to be held at the Wesley Uniting Church, William St, East Maitland this Thursday 2nd January, 2020 at 10.30. A private burial will follow.



Published in The Newcastle Herald from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020
