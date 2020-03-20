|
|
GERMEROTT Elsie Edith Margaret 17th March 2020
Aged 83 years
Of Mayfield
Formerly of Kearsley
Dearly loved wife of Alf (dec). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Ralf and Jocelyn, Sigrid and Bobby, Greg (dec), Victor and Brooke, Wendy and Carlo, and Penny. Loving grandmother and great grandmother of their families.
Family and Friends are invited to attend Margaret's Funeral to be held in the Baptist Church, Highfield St, Mayfield on Monday (23/3/2020) Service commencing at 1:30pm. No flowers by request, donations to Compassion may be made at the service.
Published in The Newcastle Herald from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2020