Home
Services
Service
Monday, Mar. 23, 2020
1:30 PM
Baptist Church
Highfield St
Mayfield
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elsie GERMEROTT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elsie Edith Margaret GERMEROTT

Add a Memory
Elsie Edith Margaret GERMEROTT Notice
GERMEROTT Elsie Edith Margaret 17th March 2020

Aged 83 years

Of Mayfield

Formerly of Kearsley



Dearly loved wife of Alf (dec). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Ralf and Jocelyn, Sigrid and Bobby, Greg (dec), Victor and Brooke, Wendy and Carlo, and Penny. Loving grandmother and great grandmother of their families.



Family and Friends are invited to attend Margaret's Funeral to be held in the Baptist Church, Highfield St, Mayfield on Monday (23/3/2020) Service commencing at 1:30pm. No flowers by request, donations to Compassion may be made at the service.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elsie's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -