Ellen Mary HARVEY

Ellen Mary HARVEY Notice
HARVEY Ellen Mary 'Nell'

14 May 2020

Aged 97 years

Of Stockton



Loving wife of Gordon (Dec'd). Loved mother and mother-in-law of Jan and Allen, Ian and Jennifer, Christine and Bruce (Dec'd). Loved and adored Nanna of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Much loved sister of Norma and aunt to her family.



As per the current restrictions a private funeral service has been held.



Nell's family would like to thank the staff and nurses of Wescott Aged Care Facility for their love, care and devotion at this time.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 23, 2020
