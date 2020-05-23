|
HARVEY Ellen Mary 'Nell'
14 May 2020
Aged 97 years
Of Stockton
Loving wife of Gordon (Dec'd). Loved mother and mother-in-law of Jan and Allen, Ian and Jennifer, Christine and Bruce (Dec'd). Loved and adored Nanna of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Much loved sister of Norma and aunt to her family.
As per the current restrictions a private funeral service has been held.
Nell's family would like to thank the staff and nurses of Wescott Aged Care Facility for their love, care and devotion at this time.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 23, 2020