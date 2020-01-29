Home
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
1:00 PM
Lake Macquarie Memorial Park
405 Cessnock Rd
Ryhope
Elizabeth Josephine "Judy" BENDER

Elizabeth Josephine "Judy" BENDER
BENDER Elizabeth Josephine Judy 14/6/1945 - 24/1/2020 Dearly loved Wife of Ian. Adored Mum, Step Mum & Mother-in-Law of Melissa, Leah & Barry, Peter & Brendan, Terry & Donna, Leanne & Michael and their families. Cherished Gram & Nanna Jude to all her Grandchildren & Great Grandchildren. Loving Daughter of Josie & Alfie Kettle. Much loved Sister of Patricia (dec), Mary (dec) & Michael Kettle. Aged 74yrs Family & friends are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of Judy's Life on Thursday 30/1/2020 at Lake Macquarie Memorial Park, 405 Cessnock Rd, Ryhope commencing at 1.00pm.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Jan. 29, 2020
