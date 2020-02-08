Home
Funeral
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
3:00 PM
The Chapel
444 Pacific Hwy
Belmont
ELIZABETH HERINGTON

ELIZABETH HERINGTON Notice
HERINGTON (nee Gamlin) ELIZABETH

Late of Lambton

Passed away peacefully

Holding her daughter Brianna's hand

4th February 2020

Aged 54 years



Loving mother of Jake, and Brianna, devoted wife of the late Alan Herington, beloved sister, sister-in-law, aunt, great aunt, partner and friend.



The Family and Friends of LIBBY are warmly invited to attend her Funeral to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont (parking via Henry St.) on Friday 14th February 2020, Service commencing at 3.00pm. In lieu of flowers donations to H.M.R.I for Angiosarcoma Cancer Research.



Published in The Newcastle Herald from Feb. 8 to Feb. 12, 2020
