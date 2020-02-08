|
HERINGTON (nee Gamlin) ELIZABETH
Late of Lambton
Passed away peacefully
Holding her daughter Brianna's hand
4th February 2020
Aged 54 years
Loving mother of Jake, and Brianna, devoted wife of the late Alan Herington, beloved sister, sister-in-law, aunt, great aunt, partner and friend.
The Family and Friends of LIBBY are warmly invited to attend her Funeral to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont (parking via Henry St.) on Friday 14th February 2020, Service commencing at 3.00pm. In lieu of flowers donations to H.M.R.I for Angiosarcoma Cancer Research.
Published in The Newcastle Herald from Feb. 8 to Feb. 12, 2020