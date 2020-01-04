Home
ELIZABETH ANNE BUGBIRD

ELIZABETH ANNE BUGBIRD Notice
BUGBIRD ELIZABETH ANNE 'LIZ'

Late of

Hamilton South

Passed away

peacefully

28.12.2019

Aged 61 Years



Dearly loved wife of Rob. Much loved mother of Georgia and Sarah, and mother-in-law of Lachie. Loving sister of Peter and Louise and sister-in-law of Kerry. Beloved aunty of Belinda, Anisha and Reece.



The family wish to advise that in accordance with LIZ'S wishes a private service has taken place.



The family would like to thank the Doctors and nurses at the ICU, John Hunter Hospital for their wonderful care and support of Liz.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Jan. 4, 2020
