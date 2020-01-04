|
|
BUGBIRD ELIZABETH ANNE 'LIZ'
Late of
Hamilton South
Passed away
peacefully
28.12.2019
Aged 61 Years
Dearly loved wife of Rob. Much loved mother of Georgia and Sarah, and mother-in-law of Lachie. Loving sister of Peter and Louise and sister-in-law of Kerry. Beloved aunty of Belinda, Anisha and Reece.
The family wish to advise that in accordance with LIZ'S wishes a private service has taken place.
The family would like to thank the Doctors and nurses at the ICU, John Hunter Hospital for their wonderful care and support of Liz.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Jan. 4, 2020