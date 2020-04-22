Home
Elizabeth Ann WOODS


1953 - 2020
Elizabeth Ann WOODS Notice
WOODS (nee Dorrington) Elizabeth Ann Born 22nd April 1953

Passed away

9th April 2020



Aged 66 years



Late of Tarro



Dearly loved wife of Brian. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Mark, Melissa and Nathan. Cherished Nan of Kaitlin, Harrison, Abbigail, Chloe and Isabelle. Beloved sister, sister-in-law, aunt and dear friend to many.



Elizabeth's family wish to advise that a private cremation has been held.



A memorial service in celebration of ELIZABETH's life will be held at a date to be advised.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 22, 2020
