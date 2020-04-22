|
|
WOODS (nee Dorrington) Elizabeth Ann Born 22nd April 1953
Passed away
9th April 2020
Aged 66 years
Late of Tarro
Dearly loved wife of Brian. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Mark, Melissa and Nathan. Cherished Nan of Kaitlin, Harrison, Abbigail, Chloe and Isabelle. Beloved sister, sister-in-law, aunt and dear friend to many.
Elizabeth's family wish to advise that a private cremation has been held.
A memorial service in celebration of ELIZABETH's life will be held at a date to be advised.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 22, 2020