|
|
ANDERSON Elizabeth "Bette" Passed away
peacefully
9th January 2020
Late of Toronto
Formerly of New Lambton
Aged 91 years
Loving mother of Prue and David Anderson. Mother in law of Chris Merritt. Adored Nana of Xavier and Cassie. Loved Aunt of Wayne, Paul and Michael Bramble and Kim Louise Hill.
Family and friends are invited to attend BETTE'S funeral service this TUESDAY 21st January 2020 at the Merewether Uniting Church, 178 Glebe Road, Merewether commencing 11.30am.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Jan. 18, 2020