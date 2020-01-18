Home
White Lady Funerals
1 Donnelly Avenue
Toronto, New South Wales 2283
(02) 4959 3665
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
11:30 AM
Merewether Uniting Church
178 Glebe Road
Merewether
View Map
peacefully

9th January 2020

Late of Toronto

Formerly of New Lambton



Aged 91 years



Loving mother of Prue and David Anderson. Mother in law of Chris Merritt. Adored Nana of Xavier and Cassie. Loved Aunt of Wayne, Paul and Michael Bramble and Kim Louise Hill.



Family and friends are invited to attend BETTE'S funeral service this TUESDAY 21st January 2020 at the Merewether Uniting Church, 178 Glebe Road, Merewether commencing 11.30am.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Jan. 18, 2020
