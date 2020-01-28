|
CHANDLER (POPOV) ELISABETH Aged 100 Years
of Beresfield
Beloved mother and mother in law of DONNA and the late RON MEEHAN. Loving wife of the late TIMOTHY POPOV and the late KEVIN CHANDLER. Adored Grandma of DARREN and LINDY, TIM and MICHELE, MARK and CATHERINE, and great Grandma of KIYARNA, BEAU, DUSTYN, SONNY JOE, RYAN and ELYSE.
Family and friends are warmly invited to the Celebration of ELISABETH's life at Islington Baptist Church, 180 Maitland Rd, Islington on THURSDAY, 30th January, 2020 at 11am.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Jan. 28, 2020