Home
Resources
More Obituaries for ELISABETH CHANDLER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ELISABETH CHANDLER

Add a Memory
ELISABETH CHANDLER Notice
CHANDLER (POPOV) ELISABETH Aged 100 Years

of Beresfield

Beloved mother and mother in law of DONNA and the late RON MEEHAN. Loving wife of the late TIMOTHY POPOV and the late KEVIN CHANDLER. Adored Grandma of DARREN and LINDY, TIM and MICHELE, MARK and CATHERINE, and great Grandma of KIYARNA, BEAU, DUSTYN, SONNY JOE, RYAN and ELYSE.

Family and friends are warmly invited to the Celebration of ELISABETH's life at Islington Baptist Church, 180 Maitland Rd, Islington on THURSDAY, 30th January, 2020 at 11am.

[[PONCTA000144]]



logo


logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Jan. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ELISABETH's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -