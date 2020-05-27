|
|
MILLER ELEANOR 'GRACE'
Late of
Bay Way Village
Formerly of
Merewether
and Maitland
Passed away
peacefully 21.5.2020
Aged 89 Years
Loving mother and mother in law of Les and Sue Rodgers, Wayne and Ros Rodgers, Dale and Lynda Rodgers, Karen Rodgers and John Eaton, Annette Rodgers and Peter McCabe. Loving grandmother of nine grandchildren and loving great grandmother of ten great grandchildren. Sadly missed by her friends and family.
Due to the current circumstances a private service and burial will be held for ELEANOR.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 27, 2020