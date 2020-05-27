Home
Services
James Murray Funeral Directors
27 Bellford Street
Broadmeadow, Newcastle, New South Wales 2292
02 4961 1435
Resources
More Obituaries for ELEANOR MILLER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ELEANOR MILLER

Add a Memory
ELEANOR MILLER Notice
MILLER ELEANOR 'GRACE'

Late of

Bay Way Village

Formerly of

Merewether

and Maitland

Passed away

peacefully 21.5.2020

Aged 89 Years



Loving mother and mother in law of Les and Sue Rodgers, Wayne and Ros Rodgers, Dale and Lynda Rodgers, Karen Rodgers and John Eaton, Annette Rodgers and Peter McCabe. Loving grandmother of nine grandchildren and loving great grandmother of ten great grandchildren. Sadly missed by her friends and family.



Due to the current circumstances a private service and burial will be held for ELEANOR.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ELEANOR's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -