SUTHERLAND Elaine Louise Late of Stockton
Passed peacefully
22nd April 2020
Aged 86 years
Dearly loved wife of Don (dec'd). A much loved mother and mother-in-law of Stephen and Leah (dec'd), Amanda and Grant, Andrew and Rose. A cherished Grandma to Jessica, Ellen, Connor, Declan, Joshua, Matthew, Jackson, Zac, Josiah and Daniel, and Great Grandma to Tyrone, Matthew and Thomas. A loved aunt to her nieces and nephews.
Please be advised that a private cremation has taken place at Elaine's request.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 25, 2020