CARNEY (nee FREAR) ELAINE LEITH 25.2.1934 - 26.1.2020
Aged 85 Years
Late of
Merewether Heights
Daughter of ARTHUR and ANNIE (both dec'd). Dearly loved wife of JAMES 'JIM' (dec'd). Adored mother and mother in law of IAN and DONNA, DIANNE and SCOTT, BRUCE and RACHEL. Treasured grandma of JAMES, HAYDEN, LUKE, NICOLA, LACHLAN, HUGH and OLIVER. Sister to AUDREY (dec'd) and sister in law, Auntie and Great Auntie to the Henshaw and Carney families. Elaine will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
'Mothers hold their childrens hands for a while and their hearts forever'
As per Elaine's wishes a private cremation has taken place.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 1, 2020