Home
Services
David Lloyd Funerals - Beresfield
1-5 Milton Street
Beresfield, New South Wales 2322
(02) 4966 5277
Service
Thursday, Apr. 16, 2020
Newcastle Memorial Park
Resources
More Obituaries for Elaine BENNETT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elaine Joy BENNETT

Add a Memory
Elaine Joy BENNETT Notice
BENNETT Elaine Joy 'Aggie'



Late of Beresfield

Passed away

peacefully

6th April 2020

at Maitland Hospital

Aged 71 years



Beloved and adored wife of Michael (dec.) Devoted and loving mother and mother-in-law of Stephen, Andrew, Shaun, Julie and their partners. Loved and cherished grandmother to her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Loving sister, sister in-law and aunty to the Bennett and Hamilton families. And treasured friend to many.



A private family service will be held on FRIDAY 17th April 2020 at Newcastle Memorial Park with respect to the provisions under current government safety restrictions.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elaine's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
- ADVERTISEMENT -