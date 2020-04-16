|
|
BENNETT Elaine Joy 'Aggie'
Late of Beresfield
Passed away
peacefully
6th April 2020
at Maitland Hospital
Aged 71 years
Beloved and adored wife of Michael (dec.) Devoted and loving mother and mother-in-law of Stephen, Andrew, Shaun, Julie and their partners. Loved and cherished grandmother to her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Loving sister, sister in-law and aunty to the Bennett and Hamilton families. And treasured friend to many.
A private family service will be held on FRIDAY 17th April 2020 at Newcastle Memorial Park with respect to the provisions under current government safety restrictions.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 16, 2020