KIRK (nee Burrows) Eileen Mary 26/5/1933 - 8/5/2020
Died Peacefully
Dearly loved wife of Fred (dec'd). Loving mother of Lee Ann and Michael and mother-in-law of Bob. Proud and adored nana to Thomas, James, Kate, and William. Loved sister to Clarie (dec'd) and Tom (dec'd). Loved second cousin to Barry.
A special thank you to the professional and caring staff at Jacaranda House, Hawkins Masonic Village, Edgeworth.
Eileen has been privately cremated.
Lovingly remembered by her family and friends.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 16, 2020