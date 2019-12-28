Home
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
9:30 AM
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
EILEEN MARGARET DAVIS

EILEEN MARGARET DAVIS Notice
DAVIS EILEEN MARGARET Formerly of

8 Alexander St

Wallsend

Passed peacefully

23rd December 2019

Aged 91 years



Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Warren and Chris Hepple, David and Sue Davis, Janene and Barry Wennen. Loving nan to all her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.



Family and friends of Eileen are warmly invited to attend a celebration of her life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend on Thursday 2nd January 2020 service commencing at 9.30am.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Dec. 28, 2019
