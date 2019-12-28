|
DAVIS EILEEN MARGARET Formerly of
8 Alexander St
Wallsend
Passed peacefully
23rd December 2019
Aged 91 years
Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Warren and Chris Hepple, David and Sue Davis, Janene and Barry Wennen. Loving nan to all her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
Family and friends of Eileen are warmly invited to attend a celebration of her life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend on Thursday 2nd January 2020 service commencing at 9.30am.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Dec. 28, 2019