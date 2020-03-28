Home
Edward Lester "TED" MCLEAY

Edward Lester "TED" MCLEAY Notice
MCLEAY Edward Lester "TED" 19th March 2020

Late of Nelson Bay



Dearly loved husband of Ruth. Loving father and father-in-law of Brad and Jackie, and Tanya. Adored grandfather of Emma, James, Jemma, Bethany and Nathan. Ted will be sadly missed by all.



Aged 92 Years



Due to the current government restrictions and to ensure the health and safety of all concerned, Ted's funeral service will be a private family funeral. Your love and support is of great comfort at this time and we appreciate your kind understanding.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 28, 2020
