|
|
JACH EDWARD JOSEPH JOHN 'EDDIE'
Late of Lambton
Aged 67 Years
Loving father and father-in-law of Benjamin and Kasey, Elise and Benjamin. Cherished Pop of Joshua, Mason, Isla and Abby. Best friend of Glen and loved companion of Karina. Sadly missed brother, brother in law and uncle of Krystyna, Halina and their families.
Relatives and Friends are invited to attend a Celebration of EDDIE'S Life at Saint Stephen's Anglican Church, Brunker Rd, Adamstown this FRIDAY 13th December 2019 at 10:00am.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Dec. 11, 2019