Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Stephen's Anglican Church
Brunker Rd
Adamstown
EDWARD JOSEPH JOHN JACH

EDWARD JOSEPH JOHN JACH Notice
JACH EDWARD JOSEPH JOHN 'EDDIE'

Late of Lambton

Aged 67 Years



Loving father and father-in-law of Benjamin and Kasey, Elise and Benjamin. Cherished Pop of Joshua, Mason, Isla and Abby. Best friend of Glen and loved companion of Karina. Sadly missed brother, brother in law and uncle of Krystyna, Halina and their families.



Relatives and Friends are invited to attend a Celebration of EDDIE'S Life at Saint Stephen's Anglican Church, Brunker Rd, Adamstown this FRIDAY 13th December 2019 at 10:00am.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Dec. 11, 2019
