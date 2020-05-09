Home
EDWARD HERBERT BLANCH

EDWARD HERBERT BLANCH Notice
BLANCH EDWARD HERBERT 'TED'

Passed away

peacefully with a smile on his face

29th April 2020

Late of Mayfield

Aged 73 Years



Dearly loved husband of PETAH. Much loved father and father in law of ALISSA and MATTHEW, NICHOLAS and ALYSSA, SARAH and MATTHEW. Loving grandpa of AMELIA, ELLA, and IZACK.



The relatives and friends of TED are advised that his funeral has taken place privately. In keeping with TED'S wishes please raise a glass of your favourite.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 9, 2020
