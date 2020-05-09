|
|
BLANCH EDWARD HERBERT 'TED'
Passed away
peacefully with a smile on his face
29th April 2020
Late of Mayfield
Aged 73 Years
Dearly loved husband of PETAH. Much loved father and father in law of ALISSA and MATTHEW, NICHOLAS and ALYSSA, SARAH and MATTHEW. Loving grandpa of AMELIA, ELLA, and IZACK.
The relatives and friends of TED are advised that his funeral has taken place privately. In keeping with TED'S wishes please raise a glass of your favourite.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 9, 2020