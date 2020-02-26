|
|
Hawkins Edward Thomas (Ted) Passed away peacefully 21.02.2020 Aged 80 Years Late of Kurri Kurri Beloved husband of JUDITH. Loving father and father-in-law to RODNEY and KAREN, and KRISTINE and PAUL. Much loved Pop to ADAM and DANIKA. Family and Friends of TED are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Service in The Holy Spirit Catholic Church, Barton St., Kurri Kurri this FRIDAY, 28.02.2020 at 2:00pm. C. R. SMYTH & SON One Firm, One Family Since 1925 4937 4811 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 26, 2020