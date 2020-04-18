|
O'BRIEN Edna Hazel Bell Passed away peacefully 12.04.2020 Aged 90 Years Late of Abermain Beloved wife of JACK (dec'd). Loving mother and mother-in-law to IAN and CAROL, DEBBIE and STEVE, and CAROLYN. A much loved mumma to ROD and BELINDA, KURT and KARINA, NICOLE and SAMUEL, KIERAN and KATE. A cherished great mumma to SIENNA, RILEY, NASH, CAEL, CHARLOTTE, COOPER, MIKAYLA, MADELINE, LUCA and LACHLAN. Due to current government regulations, Edna's family and friends are respectfully advised her Private Funeral Service has taken place. C.R.SMYTH & SON Independent & Family Owned Since 1925 4990 1425 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 18, 2020