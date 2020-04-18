Home
Services
C R Smyth & Son Funeral Directors
216 Wollombi Road
Cessnock, New South Wales 2325
4990 1425
Resources
More Obituaries for Edna O'BRIEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edna Hazel Bell O'BRIEN

Add a Memory
Edna Hazel Bell O'BRIEN Notice
O'BRIEN Edna Hazel Bell Passed away peacefully 12.04.2020 Aged 90 Years Late of Abermain Beloved wife of JACK (dec'd). Loving mother and mother-in-law to IAN and CAROL, DEBBIE and STEVE, and CAROLYN. A much loved mumma to ROD and BELINDA, KURT and KARINA, NICOLE and SAMUEL, KIERAN and KATE. A cherished great mumma to SIENNA, RILEY, NASH, CAEL, CHARLOTTE, COOPER, MIKAYLA, MADELINE, LUCA and LACHLAN. Due to current government regulations, Edna's family and friends are respectfully advised her Private Funeral Service has taken place. C.R.SMYTH & SON Independent & Family Owned Since 1925 4990 1425 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edna's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -