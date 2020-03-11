|
Mason Edmond James 'Ed' Late of Redhead Formerly of Belmont North Passed peacefully Aged 85 Years Dearly loved husband of Beryl. Much loved father of Vicki, Lynette, Jennifer and Roslyn. Loving grandfather and great-grandfather. Cherished brother of Fay (dec'd), Gwen and Sheena. The family and friends of Ed are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of His Life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont (parking via Henry st) this Thursday 12th March 2020 service commencing at 3pm. In Gods Care
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 11, 2020