Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
3:00 PM
The Chapel
444 Pacific Hwy
Belmont
View Map
Edmond James "Ed" MASON

Edmond James "Ed" MASON Notice
Mason Edmond James 'Ed' Late of Redhead Formerly of Belmont North Passed peacefully Aged 85 Years Dearly loved husband of Beryl. Much loved father of Vicki, Lynette, Jennifer and Roslyn. Loving grandfather and great-grandfather. Cherished brother of Fay (dec'd), Gwen and Sheena. The family and friends of Ed are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of His Life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont (parking via Henry st) this Thursday 12th March 2020 service commencing at 3pm. In Gods Care



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 11, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -