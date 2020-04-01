|
BURNS - Douglas John Of Henry Drive Singleton Heights, passed away at the Singleton Hospital on Saturday 28th March 2020 aged 86 years. Dearly loved husband to Irene and much loved Father, Father-in-law, pop, poppy to Steve and Sue, Kerry Dunn, Debbie and Brian Baker, Alan and Reneé, Geoff and Kerrie and their families, Cherished brother to Joan. Doug's funeral service will be streamed live on Partridge Bros facebook page at 10:30am Wednesday 1st April 2020. Due to gathering restrictions we are limited to 10 people including staff and clergy. We respectfully ask that you abstain from attending to ensure there are no delays to the service. Partridge Bros, Singleton FDA of NSW Ph: 02 6572 2917 www.partridgebrothers.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 1, 2020