To be announced at a later date
Dorothy Margaret MAHER


1937 - 2020
Dorothy Margaret MAHER Notice
MAHER Dorothy Margaret 'DOT'

11.9.1937~11.5.2020

of Warners Bay

Beloved wife of HAROLD, devoted and loving mother and mother in law of PAUL and NANCY, DAN, MICHELLE and CHARLIE FRY. A dearly loved Granny of her grandchildren AIDAN, LAUREN, ALEX and HENRY and a loved sister, sister in law and aunt of the HACKNEY and MAHER families. A dear and loyal friend to many.



A gentle nature

A heart of gold

These are the memories we will hold



Family and friends are respectfully advised a private family Service will take place in keeping with the current health regulations.

In lieu of flowers donations to Dementia Australia may be made 'on line'.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 16, 2020
