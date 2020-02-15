|
|
FLAHERTY DOROTHY HELEN MARY 'DOSS'
Passed away peacefully on
9th February 2020
Late of Kotara South
Aged 92 Years
Dearly loved wife of Tom (dec'd). Loving mother of Wayne (dec'd), Patrick and Lynn. Sadly missed by her extended family and friends.
Relatives and Friends are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of DOSS' Life on MONDAY, 17th February 2020 to be conducted at James Murray Funeral Chapel, Blackall Street Broadmeadow commencing at 11:30am. A private cremation to follow.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 15, 2020