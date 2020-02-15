Home
James Murray Funeral Directors
44 Blackall Street
Broadmeadow, New South Wales 2292
02 4961 1435
Celebration of Life
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
11:30 AM
James Murray Funeral Directors
44 Blackall Street
Broadmeadow, New South Wales 2292
DOROTHY HELEN MARY FLAHERTY

DOROTHY HELEN MARY FLAHERTY
FLAHERTY DOROTHY HELEN MARY 'DOSS'

Passed away peacefully on

9th February 2020

Late of Kotara South

Aged 92 Years



Dearly loved wife of Tom (dec'd). Loving mother of Wayne (dec'd), Patrick and Lynn. Sadly missed by her extended family and friends.



Relatives and Friends are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of DOSS' Life on MONDAY, 17th February 2020 to be conducted at James Murray Funeral Chapel, Blackall Street Broadmeadow commencing at 11:30am. A private cremation to follow.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 15, 2020
