|
|
DAWSON (SLARKS) DOROTHY EDNA (NEE DAVIS) Late of Wickham, formerly of Edgeworth
Dearly loved wife of Noel, Kevin, Jack(Ted) - all deceased. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Richard, Susy, David (dec.), Hermione, Simon, Peter (dec.), Jill and their families. Cherished Grandma and great-Grandma.
Aged 87 years
Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Dorothy's Life this Friday (January 03, 2020) commencing at 2:00 pm, in the North Chapel, at Newcastle Memorial Park, 176 Anderson Drive, Beresfield.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Dec. 28, 2019