David Lloyd Funerals
200 Brunker Road
Adamstown, New South Wales 2289
(02) 4957 0237
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
2:00 PM
North Chapel, at Newcastle Memorial Park
176 Anderson Drive
Beresfield
DOROTHY EDNA (DAVIS) (SLARKS) DAWSON


1932 - 2019
DAWSON (SLARKS) DOROTHY EDNA (NEE DAVIS) Late of Wickham, formerly of Edgeworth



Dearly loved wife of Noel, Kevin, Jack(Ted) - all deceased. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Richard, Susy, David (dec.), Hermione, Simon, Peter (dec.), Jill and their families. Cherished Grandma and great-Grandma.



Aged 87 years



Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Dorothy's Life this Friday (January 03, 2020) commencing at 2:00 pm, in the North Chapel, at Newcastle Memorial Park, 176 Anderson Drive, Beresfield.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Dec. 28, 2019
