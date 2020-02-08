|
|
COHEN DOROTHY Formerly Bennett
nee Saxby
Late of Waterview
Aged Care Facility
Passed away
4th February 2020
Aged 78 years
Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Rodney & Maxine Bennett, Karen & Neil Horne. Loving grandma of Teighan, Russell & Kim, Lauren & Matthew, Mitchell & Kimberley and Ashlee. Proud great-grandma of Riley, Sophie and Chloe. Loved sister, sister-in-law and aunty.
Family and friends of Dorothy are warmly invited to attend a celebration of her life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont (parking via Henry St) on Tuesday 11th February 2020 service commencing at 10am.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 8, 2020