Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
10:00 AM
The Chapel
444 Pacific Hwy
Belmont
View Map
DOROTHY COHEN

DOROTHY COHEN Notice
COHEN DOROTHY Formerly Bennett

nee Saxby

Late of Waterview

Aged Care Facility

Passed away

4th February 2020

Aged 78 years



Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Rodney & Maxine Bennett, Karen & Neil Horne. Loving grandma of Teighan, Russell & Kim, Lauren & Matthew, Mitchell & Kimberley and Ashlee. Proud great-grandma of Riley, Sophie and Chloe. Loved sister, sister-in-law and aunty.



Family and friends of Dorothy are warmly invited to attend a celebration of her life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont (parking via Henry St) on Tuesday 11th February 2020 service commencing at 10am.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 8, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -