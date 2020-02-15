|
|
MCMAHON (Nee: Gallagher) Dorothy Athleen 'Dot'
Late of
Warabrook ACF
Formerly of Waratah
Passed peacefully surrounded by Her loving family
12th February, 2020
Aged 81 Years
Dearly loved wife of The Late Bob McMahon. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Chris, Dale (dec'd), Michael & Lyn, Jenny & Chris. Loved and adored Nan of Sam, Maddie, & Bailey.
Loved sister, sister-in-law and aunt of her family.
The family and friends of Dot are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of Her Life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend this Tuesday 18th February, 2020, service commencing at 2.30pm.
In lieu of flowers & In Memory of Dot, donations to 'Hunter Breast Cancer Foundation' may be made at the service.
'Together Again'
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 15, 2020