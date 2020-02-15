Home
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
2:30 PM
The Chapel
Harris St
Wallsend
View Map
Dorothy Athleen MCMAHON

Dorothy Athleen MCMAHON Notice
MCMAHON (Nee: Gallagher) Dorothy Athleen 'Dot'

Late of

Warabrook ACF

Formerly of Waratah

Passed peacefully surrounded by Her loving family

12th February, 2020

Aged 81 Years



Dearly loved wife of The Late Bob McMahon. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Chris, Dale (dec'd), Michael & Lyn, Jenny & Chris. Loved and adored Nan of Sam, Maddie, & Bailey.

Loved sister, sister-in-law and aunt of her family.



The family and friends of Dot are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of Her Life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend this Tuesday 18th February, 2020, service commencing at 2.30pm.



In lieu of flowers & In Memory of Dot, donations to 'Hunter Breast Cancer Foundation' may be made at the service.



'Together Again'



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 15, 2020
