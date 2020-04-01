Home
DOREEN PATRICIA PATRICK

DOREEN PATRICIA PATRICK Notice
PATRICK (nee Jarmain) DOREEN PATRICIA

Late of Groves House,

Formerly of Edgeworth

Passed away peacefully

28th March 2020

Aged 85 years



Dearly loved wife of the late Brian Patrick. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Trevor and Thea, Cheryl and Wayne (dec'd), Karen and Darren. Loving Nan of Matt and Alyssa, Lauren, Kale, Luke, Jordan and Gran to her great grandchildren Blake, and Kurt. Loved sister, sister-in-law and aunt.





To ensure the health and safety of friends and family at this time, DOREEN'S service will be by invitation only, for those who wish, the service will be streamed live, please visit pettigrew.com.au/patrick-doreen/.



A Memorial Service will be held when possible on a date to be advised.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 1, 2020
