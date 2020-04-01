|
PATRICK (nee Jarmain) DOREEN PATRICIA
Late of Groves House,
Formerly of Edgeworth
Passed away peacefully
28th March 2020
Aged 85 years
Dearly loved wife of the late Brian Patrick. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Trevor and Thea, Cheryl and Wayne (dec'd), Karen and Darren. Loving Nan of Matt and Alyssa, Lauren, Kale, Luke, Jordan and Gran to her great grandchildren Blake, and Kurt. Loved sister, sister-in-law and aunt.
To ensure the health and safety of friends and family at this time, DOREEN'S service will be by invitation only, for those who wish, the service will be streamed live, please visit pettigrew.com.au/patrick-doreen/.
A Memorial Service will be held when possible on a date to be advised.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 1, 2020