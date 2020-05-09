|
|
ADAMTHWAITE (O'Brien) Doreen Mary Late of Maroba
Formerly Valentine
Passed peacefully
30th April 2020
Aged 82 years
Dearly loved wife of Bill (dec'd). A much loved mother to Warren, Graeme, Dianne and Darren, and a cherished grandmother and great grandmother to her 7 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.
Doreen was an incredible woman, one of a kind, who taught her children to have stamina and be resilient. Her determination, sacrifice and love will be forever imprinted on her family's souls.
To ensure the health and safety of family and friends, and due to current restrictions, Doreen's service was held privately.
Family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the dedicated staff at Maroba, where Doreen was cared for with patience and love.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 9, 2020