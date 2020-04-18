|
|
WEBB Doreen Ester Passed away peacefully 08-04-2020 Aged 85 Years Late of Jacaranda Grove Formerly of Cessnock Caring wife of Raymond Jack Webb (dec'd). Loving mother and mother-in-law to Doreen (dec'd), Wayne and Cheryl, Debbie and Phil. Much loved grandmother and great grandmother to their families. A dear sister, sister-in-law, aunt and cousin to the WAY and WEBB families. Family and friends of Doreen are respectfully advised her Private Graveside Funeral Service took place in the Kurri Kurri cemetery on Friday, 17-04-2020. C.R.SMYTH & SON Independent & Family Owned Since 1925 4990 1425 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 18, 2020