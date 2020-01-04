Home
Fry Bros
97 New England Highway
Maitland, New South Wales
(02) 4933 6155
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
1:00 PM
Fry Bros
97 New England Highway
Maitland, New South Wales
DOREEN ALICE MULLER

DOREEN ALICE MULLER Notice
MULLER DOREEN ALICE Aged 83 Years

of Greta

Dearly loved wife of the late LYLE MULLER. Much loved mother of DIANE, GLENDA, WENDY, LYLE and mother-in-law of PETER and MARK.. Beloved Grandma of EMMA, REBECCA, JESSICA, JORDAN, CAITLAN and MEAGHAN. Loved sister, sister-in-law and aunty.

Family and friends are warmly invited to the Celebration of DOREEN's life at Fry Bros Chapel, 97 New England Hwy, Maitland (Rutherford) on MONDAY, 20th January, 2020 at 1pm.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Jan. 4, 2020
