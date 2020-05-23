Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Donna MAYTOM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna Maree MAYTOM

Add a Memory
Donna Maree MAYTOM In Memoriam
~ Donna Maree Maytom ~ 24/5/2000 Many great memories still to share, So much music still to play, If only we could go back in time, You'd be here with us today, We'd shower you with love and sunshine And be your shelter from the rain, We'd hold your hand in ours, not letting go, So you'd be spared from all the pain Our mum, our sister, beautiful Donna Maree, Time hasn't healed our broken heart, We love you today, and forever more, Just as we've loved you from the very start. Love always, your children Trysta, Samantha, Aaron & Your brothers and sisters, Craig, Debbie, Kim, Suzy, Belinda, Luke and William.



logo


logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donna's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -