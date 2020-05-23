|
~ Donna Maree Maytom ~ 24/5/2000 Many great memories still to share, So much music still to play, If only we could go back in time, You'd be here with us today, We'd shower you with love and sunshine And be your shelter from the rain, We'd hold your hand in ours, not letting go, So you'd be spared from all the pain Our mum, our sister, beautiful Donna Maree, Time hasn't healed our broken heart, We love you today, and forever more, Just as we've loved you from the very start. Love always, your children Trysta, Samantha, Aaron & Your brothers and sisters, Craig, Debbie, Kim, Suzy, Belinda, Luke and William.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 23, 2020