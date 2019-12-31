Home
Donald Kevin LING Notice
LING Donald Kevin 'DON'

Aged 81 Years

of East Maitland

Dearly loved husband of the late MAUREEN LING. Much loved father and father-in-law of DAVID and ROSALYN, MICHAEL and JO, STEPHEN and TINA, JUDITH and RON. Adored Pop of his grandchildren and great grandchild. Much loved member of the LING and THRELFO families, and long serving dedicated member of the local community.

Family and friends are warmly invited to the Service at St Peter's Anglican Church on THURSDAY, 2nd January, 2020 at 11am.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Dec. 31, 2019
