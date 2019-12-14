|
GILLIES, Donald John Late of Scarborough and Kallangur Formerly of Mereweather, Newcastle Passed away 6th December 2019 Aged 76 Years Loving Husband of Patricia. Much loved Father and Father-in-law of Shaun and Jacqui, Mark and Donna, Amanda and Danny. Loving Pop to eight Grandchildren and one Great Grandchild. Survived by his Brother David. Family and friends are invited to attend the celebration of David's life to be held at the Holy Cross Catholic Church, cnr Anzac Ave and Chelsea St, Kippa-Ring, on Thursday 19th December 2019 commencing at 11am. HOLY CROSS FUNERALS PH: 07 3293 0555
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Dec. 14, 2019