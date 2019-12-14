Home
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Cross Catholic Church
cnr Anzac Ave and Chelsea St
Kippa-Ring
View Map
Donald GILLIES Notice
GILLIES, Donald John Late of Scarborough and Kallangur Formerly of Mereweather, Newcastle Passed away 6th December 2019 Aged 76 Years Loving Husband of Patricia. Much loved Father and Father-in-law of Shaun and Jacqui, Mark and Donna, Amanda and Danny. Loving Pop to eight Grandchildren and one Great Grandchild. Survived by his Brother David. Family and friends are invited to attend the celebration of David's life to be held at the Holy Cross Catholic Church, cnr Anzac Ave and Chelsea St, Kippa-Ring, on Thursday 19th December 2019 commencing at 11am. HOLY CROSS FUNERALS PH: 07 3293 0555



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Dec. 14, 2019
