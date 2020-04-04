|
|
ROSER DONALD BRUCE 'BRUCE'
Late of Wallsend
Passed away
With loving family by his side
28th March 2020
Aged 78 years
Dearly loved husband of Shirley. Much loved father and father-in-law of Michelle and Steve, Mark and Nicole, Kim and Craig. Loving Pop Bruce of Charlie, Tess, George, Vahid, Lilli, Lua, Milly, Maggie, Ruby, and Louis. Loved brother-in-law and uncle.
BRUCE'S service was held privately at St. Mark's Anglican Church, Bulga due to current restrictions and to ensure the health and safety of friends and family at this time.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 4, 2020