Home
Services
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Resources
More Obituaries for DONALD ROSER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DONALD BRUCE ROSER

Add a Memory
DONALD BRUCE ROSER Notice
ROSER DONALD BRUCE 'BRUCE'



Late of Wallsend

Passed away

With loving family by his side

28th March 2020

Aged 78 years



Dearly loved husband of Shirley. Much loved father and father-in-law of Michelle and Steve, Mark and Nicole, Kim and Craig. Loving Pop Bruce of Charlie, Tess, George, Vahid, Lilli, Lua, Milly, Maggie, Ruby, and Louis. Loved brother-in-law and uncle.



BRUCE'S service was held privately at St. Mark's Anglican Church, Bulga due to current restrictions and to ensure the health and safety of friends and family at this time.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DONALD's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -