BEEZLEY Donald 23/4/37 - 18/1/20
Died at home, surrounded by his loving family.
Son of Nip and Jessie Beezley (both deceased). Husband of 59 years to Catherine (nee Stevens). Father to Brett, Luke and Bartholomew. Father-in-law to Kerri and Cara. Grandfather to Jakob (deceased), Ruby and partner Scott, Dylan, Bae, Aren, Anabelle and expected May grandchild. Brother to Judith. Brother-in-law to Graham Thomson, George and Bette Stevens (all deceased). Remembered by his six amazing sisters-in-law and their husbands, his many devoted nieces and nephews and their families, the Beezley and Stevens families and his close friends.
Don's funeral liturgy will be held in St Patrick's Church, Northcote Avenue, Swansea on Thursday 23rd January 2020 at 2:30pm.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Jan. 21, 2020