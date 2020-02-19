|
|
RANKIN Don Late of West Wallsend
Passed away
16th February 2020
Aged 71 years
Dearly loved husband of Gael. Much loved father of Leigh and Toni, father-in-law of Renay. Adored Poppy Don of Nathan, Matthew and Jye. Sadly missed by furry grandaughter Nessie. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Lee and Vicki.
The family and friends of Don are to be advised a private cremation service will be taking place as per his wishes.
A memorial gathering will be held at West Wallsend Workers Club on Friday 21st February 2020 at 10.30am
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 19, 2020