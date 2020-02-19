Home
Services
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
10:30 AM
West Wallsend Workers Club
Resources
More Obituaries for Don RANKIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Don RANKIN


1948 - 2020
Add a Memory
Don RANKIN Notice
RANKIN Don Late of West Wallsend

Passed away

16th February 2020

Aged 71 years



Dearly loved husband of Gael. Much loved father of Leigh and Toni, father-in-law of Renay. Adored Poppy Don of Nathan, Matthew and Jye. Sadly missed by furry grandaughter Nessie. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Lee and Vicki.



The family and friends of Don are to be advised a private cremation service will be taking place as per his wishes.



A memorial gathering will be held at West Wallsend Workers Club on Friday 21st February 2020 at 10.30am



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Don's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -