|
|
COSGROVE Don O'Donald Late of Valentine
Passed Away
19th April, 2020
Aged 89 Years
Dearly loved husband of Merna. Much loved father, father-in-law & step-father of Philip & Leigh, Pam & John, Andrew & Annette, Susan & Mark, Karen, and Rhonda. Loved and adored grandfather and great grandfather of their families.
To ensure the health & safety of family and friends at this time, Don's Funeral will take place by invitation only. For those who wish, the service will be Live Streamed, this Friday 24th April, 2020, commencing at 9.50am. Please visit; pettigrew.com.au/cosgrove-don/
We also invite you to send a 'Hug from Home', a message that will be attached to a balloon and will fill the church with your love and support for the family -pettigrew.com.au/hugs-from-home.
'Loved By All'
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 22, 2020