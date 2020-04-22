Home
Services
Service
Friday, Apr. 24, 2020
9:45 AM
Please visit; pettigrew.com.au/cosgrove-don
Resources
More Obituaries for Don COSGROVE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Don O'Donald COSGROVE

Add a Memory
Don O'Donald COSGROVE Notice
COSGROVE Don O'Donald Late of Valentine

Passed Away

19th April, 2020

Aged 89 Years



Dearly loved husband of Merna. Much loved father, father-in-law & step-father of Philip & Leigh, Pam & John, Andrew & Annette, Susan & Mark, Karen, and Rhonda. Loved and adored grandfather and great grandfather of their families.



To ensure the health & safety of family and friends at this time, Don's Funeral will take place by invitation only. For those who wish, the service will be Live Streamed, this Friday 24th April, 2020, commencing at 9.50am. Please visit; pettigrew.com.au/cosgrove-don/



We also invite you to send a 'Hug from Home', a message that will be attached to a balloon and will fill the church with your love and support for the family -pettigrew.com.au/hugs-from-home.



'Loved By All'



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Don's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -