|
|
FABRIZIO DOMENICO 'DON'
Late of Mayfield
Aged 87 Years
Dearly beloved husband of Domenica. Much loved father and father-in-law of Frank and Judy Fabrizio, Grace and Nick Stefoulis. Loving Nonno of Alexandra, Dominic, Melissa and Christopher. Cherished Bisnonno of Kayleigh. Loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle of the Fabrizio, Di Prinzio and Di Paolo families
Relatives and friends of Don are warmly invited to attend his funeral to be held at the Sacred Heart Cathedral, Hamilton this Tuesday morning 31st December 2019, Funeral Mass commencing at 10.30am, then proceeding to the Sandgate Cemetery Crypts.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be left at the church for the Mater Oncology Unit.
Riposa In Pace
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Dec. 28, 2019