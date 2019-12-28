Home
Meighan Funerals
128 Lambton Road
Broadmeadow, New South Wales 2299
4952 3099
Funeral
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
10:30 AM
Sacred Heart Cathedral
Hamilton
DOMENICO FABRIZIO

DOMENICO FABRIZIO Notice
FABRIZIO DOMENICO 'DON'

Late of Mayfield

Aged 87 Years



Dearly beloved husband of Domenica. Much loved father and father-in-law of Frank and Judy Fabrizio, Grace and Nick Stefoulis. Loving Nonno of Alexandra, Dominic, Melissa and Christopher. Cherished Bisnonno of Kayleigh. Loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle of the Fabrizio, Di Prinzio and Di Paolo families



Relatives and friends of Don are warmly invited to attend his funeral to be held at the Sacred Heart Cathedral, Hamilton this Tuesday morning 31st December 2019, Funeral Mass commencing at 10.30am, then proceeding to the Sandgate Cemetery Crypts.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be left at the church for the Mater Oncology Unit.



Riposa In Pace



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Dec. 28, 2019
