Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
2:00 PM
Sacred Heart Catholic Cathedral
Hunter St
Newcastle West
Domenico BURESTI

Domenico BURESTI Notice
BURESTI Domenico Late of Hamilton

Formerly of Sefro, Italy

Passed peacefully surrounded

by His loving family

27th January, 2020

Aged 85 Years



Dearly loved husband of Pina. Much loved father and father-in-law of Selina & Rob, Amos & Kim, Fabio & Kimmie. Adored Nonno of Reuben, Alana, Domenic, Sebastian, Francesca, Julia, and Berlin. Cherished brother of Zena (dec'd), and Lido, brother-in-law of Giacinta, and Mirella. Sadly missed by His Italian relatives.. A leading member of the Italian community in Newcastle and friend to many.



The family and friends of Domenico are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of His Life to be held in Sacred Heart Catholic Cathedral, Hunter St, Newcastle West this Friday 31st January, 2020. Funeral Mass for the repose of His soul commencing at 2pm.



'A Life With Love,

Is A Life Well Lived'



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Jan. 29, 2020
