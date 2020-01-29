|
|
BURESTI Domenico Late of Hamilton
Formerly of Sefro, Italy
Passed peacefully surrounded
by His loving family
27th January, 2020
Aged 85 Years
Dearly loved husband of Pina. Much loved father and father-in-law of Selina & Rob, Amos & Kim, Fabio & Kimmie. Adored Nonno of Reuben, Alana, Domenic, Sebastian, Francesca, Julia, and Berlin. Cherished brother of Zena (dec'd), and Lido, brother-in-law of Giacinta, and Mirella. Sadly missed by His Italian relatives.. A leading member of the Italian community in Newcastle and friend to many.
The family and friends of Domenico are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of His Life to be held in Sacred Heart Catholic Cathedral, Hunter St, Newcastle West this Friday 31st January, 2020. Funeral Mass for the repose of His soul commencing at 2pm.
'A Life With Love,
Is A Life Well Lived'
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Jan. 29, 2020