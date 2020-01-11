|
|
HEATON DINAH MARY Late of St Martin de Pores Waratah
Formerly of Merewether
Aged 97 Years
Dearly loved wife of Jack (dec). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Richard (dec), Phil and Kelli, Carmel and Peter (dec), Paul and Jacqueline, John and Maria, Maree and Bruce, Diane and Trevor. Loving Nan to her 20 grandchildren and great Nan to her 29 great grandchildren.
Relatives and friends of Dinah are warmly invited to attend her funeral to be held at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Kenrick Street The Junction Wednesday morning 15th January 2020, Requiem Mass commencing at 10am. A private cremation will follow.
May She Rest In Peace
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Jan. 11, 2020