Requiem Mass
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
10:00 AM
St Joseph's Catholic Church
Kenrick Street
The Junction
DINAH MARY HEATON

DINAH MARY HEATON Notice
HEATON DINAH MARY Late of St Martin de Pores Waratah

Formerly of Merewether

Aged 97 Years



Dearly loved wife of Jack (dec). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Richard (dec), Phil and Kelli, Carmel and Peter (dec), Paul and Jacqueline, John and Maria, Maree and Bruce, Diane and Trevor. Loving Nan to her 20 grandchildren and great Nan to her 29 great grandchildren.



Relatives and friends of Dinah are warmly invited to attend her funeral to be held at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Kenrick Street The Junction Wednesday morning 15th January 2020, Requiem Mass commencing at 10am. A private cremation will follow.



May She Rest In Peace



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Jan. 11, 2020
