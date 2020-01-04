Home
Dianne Theresa D'ANGELO

Dianne Theresa D'ANGELO Notice
D'ANGELO Dianne Theresa 28th December 2019

Late of Thornton, formerly of

Macquarie Hills.



Dearly loved wife of Mario. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Michael and Heather, and Melissa. Adored grandmother of James, Ben, Jackson, Sophie and Amelia, loved sister and sister-in-law of Vicki and Merv.

Dianne will be sadly missed by all their families and her friends.



Aged 67 Years



Family and friends are invited to Celebrate Dianne's life this Monday, 6th January 2020 commencing 2.00pm at Newcastle Memorial Park, 176 Anderson Drive , Beresfield.

According to Dianne's wishes, family have requested bright clothing be worn to her funeral.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Jan. 4, 2020
